Flood warning issued for Yukon's Southern Lakes region

The Yukon government has issued a flood warning for the Southern Lakes region after water levels in Bennett, Tagish and Marsh lakes rose 10 centimetres or more in the span of 24 hours.

The warning was issued at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Levels on all three lakes, which are continuing to rise, have exceeded their 10-year historical averages, the government said in the warning notice, and could reach 2007 levels by the weekend.

The region saw major flooding and damage in 2007.

As of Tuesday morning, Bennett Lake was 45 cm away from its 2007 peak; Tagish Lake, 50 cm away; and Marsh Lake, 60 cm away.

Tuesday's warning attributed the quick rise to a rapid melting of remaining snowpack in the upper Yukon River basin. The snowpack was a record 196 per cent higher than normal this year and above-average temperatures have been sweeping across the territory this week. While temperatures are forecasted to dip down on Wednesday, they're expected to rise again by the weekend.

"Continued rapid snowmelt is expected," the warning says.

"Rates of water level rise are likely to remain elevated for the next week in the Southern Lakes in response to this warming. Water levels near or above the 2007 peak flood level are likely given the current trajectory and could be reached as early as this weekend."

The government is advising people who have flood-prone properties in the area to have a plan in place should the water continue to rise as forecasted. The government has not issued an evacuation notice.