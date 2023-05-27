Flood warning remains for Klondike River as rain expected to continue

A flood warning remains in place around the Klondike River as rain is expected to raise already high water levels.

The warning extends from Dawson City, Yukon, to Henderson Corner.

The Environment Canada website says rain is expected around Dawson City until Wednesday.

In a news release on Saturday morning, the Yukon government urged residents to have a 72-hour preparedness kit ready.

Earlier in the week, a tactical evacuation was underway in the Rock Creek area.

The latest flood warning comes a little more than a week after an earlier warning was downgraded to a flood watch.

A tactical evacuation means that residents are advised to leave the area, but are not under an evacuation order.

The release said water levels are expected to be high on the Yukon River around Dawson City, but that flooding is not expected in the downtown core for the next week.

The release urged residents in the area using private wells to boil water before consumption and to have the water supply tested once the flood risk has passed. Water is available at the Klondike Valley Fire Department for Rock Creek residents, the release said.

The high water also temporarily closed some highways in the region.

On Wednesday afternoon, the North Klondike Highway between Stewart Crossing and the Dempster Highway cut-off was closed. Officials said high water at the Clear Creek bridge (km 594) had made the highway unsafe and was threatening the bridge.

On Friday, department of Highways and Public Works announced on Facebook that the North Klondike Highway had reopened, but that the Clear Creek Bridge would have reduced speeds.