Flood warning for Klondike River downgraded to 'watch' as waters recede near Dawson City, Yukon

The water level of the Klondike River dropped below 'open water thresholds'. Officials now say efforts will turn to recovery and clean up.

Officials now say efforts will turn to recovery and clean up

CBC News ·
A rushing river is seen with rocks piled on the bank.
Flood waters seen at Henderson Corner near Dawson City, Yukon, May 11, 2023. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Emergency management officials have downgraded the flood warning for the Klondike River near Dawson City, Yukon, to a flood watch. 

"Water levels remain very high, but are not at open water flood thresholds," reads a public notice Monday afternoon. 

Areas around Dawson flooded over the past week as ice began to pile up on the Klondike. It affected the North Klondike Highway for a period of time and overwhelmed the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Farm, among other properties.

Jim Regimbal is a flood information officer with the Yukon government.

Speaking with CBC's Midday Café Monday, he said there are three teams stationed in town: one at the airport, one on the highways and one in the Rock Creek/Henderson Corner area. 

"We're doing wellness checks and ensuring that we can help people as best we can," he said.

He added there was a lot to do post-flood. He said the Yukon government is bringing people to assess properties, wells and drinking water. 

"It's devastating. I have to be honest. I hate floods," he said. 

Still, he said community members came together to try and protect each other as much as they could. 

Man in reflecting vest standing infront of a farm
Jim Regimbal is the designated information officer for the current flood situation in the Klondike Valley near Dawson City. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

There is ongoing emergency support for residents whose homes were affected by the flood. People can register by phone at 867-332-4597. 

Monday's public notice says residents need to assess their property to make sure there are no hazards on their property. It also has additional information here. 

It also lists other phone numbers for residents looking for information: 

  • For general flood information, call 867-332-4188

  • Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in citizens needing assistance: call 867-993-3125

  • Dawson residents needing assistance: call 867-993-2934

With files from George Maratos

