Flood warning issued for Carmacks, Yukon

A flood warning was issued for Carmacks, Yukon, Tuesday as the Yukon River continues to rise near the community.

"Low lying areas are currently flooding," reads a news release from the Yukon government's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO).

The river level rose by 21 cm in the last 24 hours, according to EMO. Part of the rise is because of rain.

The weather forecast calls for more rain on Wednesday and then some clearing.

The water level is expected to continue to rise but at a slower rate, the release states.

"Water levels are expected to exceed the peak level experienced in 2021 in two to four days," it states, adding that the water level typically peaks in June in that area.

The warning comes four days after EMO issued a flood watch for the community of 572, which is about 175 km north of Whitehorse.

Klondike River receding

Meanwhile, a high streamflow advisory for the Klondike River in the Klondike Valley has been downgraded as the water level dropped by 30 cm in the last 36 hours.

"Water levels are currently approximately 40 cm below the minor flooding threshold in Rock Creek," the Tuesday news release from EMO states.

The water level is expected to continue to decrease for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to EMO.

Workers build a berm on the side of a road in Dawson City and the Yukon River last week. The high streamflow advisory for the town, where the Klondike River meets the Yukon River, remains in effect. (Leonard Linklater/CBC)

The Klondike River flows into the Yukon River at Dawson City, where a high streamflow advisory issued on Friday, due to the rising of the Yukon River, remains in effect.

A flood warning is also still in effect for Teslin, where the village, the Teslin Tlingit Council and volunteers are filing and placing sandbags on properties that are at risk of being flooded.