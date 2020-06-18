Signs of spring mean flood preparation begins for N.W.T. communities

As warmer weather arrives around the North, many communities are gearing up for ice breakup season and the predicted high levels of flooding.

In Hay River, N.W.T., the threat of flooding is not uncommon. But, this year might look a little different.

"The high water levels on the lake are unprecedented so we're unsure on how that might impact the breakup and the flood seasons," said Glenn Smith, the communities senior administrative officer.

He says there are weekly group meetings to discuss flood preparedness and to "make sure we're on top of everything that needs to occur to ensure an orderly and safe breakup procedure."

Everyone should just really be prepared - Glenn Smith, Hay River senior administrative officer ​​

Smith especially recommended residents of Vale Island start making preparations with family or friends on where to stay in the event of flooding. Another alternative would be to book a hotel room or rent an apartment.

For the people that have no other option, the town will have an evacuation centre at the Hay River Community Centre.

"We provide the cot and blankets and we'll have a basic food service and there's no cost to the evacuees for that," said Smith.

"We're also offering an RV park again."

That's also set to be at the Hay River Community Centre, and will be able to accommodate approximately 30 RVs, he said.

Smith stresses that residents should have an emergency bag ready and people should place their valuable items on higher surfaces.

"Everyone should just really be prepared. Prepare your property, prepare your family and your animals for an evacuation, find those accommodations if you can with family and friends," he said.

Nahanni Butte, N.W.T.

Further down the Liard River, Chief Steve Vital in Nahanni Butte is also getting his community ready.

"We were just telling people that if they need be, they should go out to their cabins and put all their belongings up in a higher place … just in case it does flood."

He said the priority is to get everything to higher ground, but is not sure yet if the community will flood because the water levels aren't as high as they were before.

"During the winter months, all the water dropped and it went back to normal height there so I'm hoping it doesn't come to the point where it's going to flood."

Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly said the community is well underway with their plans.

"We've been having regular flood preparation meetings with an interagency group mostly made up of government department heads and our own emergency staff. Just trying to check off all the things we know we'll need to do in the event that the water gets too high," Whelly said.

"I'm hopeful this year will be simply a good dry run, practice in the panning exercise department and that we'll really have a non-event. That's always what you hope for, but you have to plan for the actual event."

The community has had conversations with the local dog pound to allow residents a place to leave their dogs and cats in case of an evacuation and they have also offered residents a place on the hill to store boats, motors and RV's or even camp.

However, Whelly said while basic services like the RCMP or the emergency centre will continue operating, the community will not be able to provide water or wood to those who decided to stay.

"Really we're relying on people being prepared and making their own arrangements to take care of themselves off island if they decide they're going to stay in the event the island is evacuated."

If an evacuation is called, the community's first priority would be getting the most vulnerable people to Yellowknife on planes provided by the territorial government. Afterwards, the option would open up to the rest of Fort Simpson residents.

"The only reason to go to the airport [is] because you're getting ready to go on an airplane," Whelly said. "We don't want to clog up the airport."