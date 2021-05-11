'This is just scary': N.W.T. flood evacuees watch and wait

Shaylyn Hope, 12, is making the most of things as she waits in Fort Providence, N.W.T., with her family — and trying not to be too worried about what's happening back home in Jean Marie River.

"It's not like me to be scared about not being home, but this is just scary and I'm not used to it," she said.

"I've never been in a flood before."

Hope and her relatives were forced to flee their homes over the weekend, as the Mackenzie River began to swell and flood the town during seasonal ice breakup.

Hope and her little sister, nine-year-old Kierstyn, said they helped raise the alarm in Jean Marie River when they first noticed water flowing onto the road.

"We told everyone and then they started freaking out," said Kierstyn.

"It was really scary," said Shaylyn.

Hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes in Jean Marie River and Fort Simpson, further down the Mackenzie. The Hope sisters are now staying in a hotel with their mom, uncle, grandparents and dog Hunter, upriver in Fort Providence.

Flood waters in Jean Marie River. Paul Thunder-Stealer posted this photo on Facebook over the weekend. (Paul Thunder-Stealer/Facebook)

"It's really emotionally wrecking," said Shaylyn.

She says she's happy that everyone is safe. But still, she misses home.

"I just love everything there, because it's really beautiful," she said.

Chief Stanley Sanguez of the Jean Marie River First Nation said on Tuesday morning that when he left his community on Monday evening, the river level seemed to have stabilized.

"I don't think the water is going to go up any higher than what it is," he said.

'Just patiently sitting here'

Sanguez said he's worried about Fort Simpson. That community sits downstream at the confluence of the Mackenzie and the Liard Rivers, and officials there are anxiously watching the ice on the Mackenzie. The Liard has flooded the town, and once the Mackenzie ice breaks, there's concern that things may get much worse.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly said Tuesday morning that things had been relatively quiet overnight, and the water may have even dropped slightly. But it was still high.

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. North 4:07 Record high water levels during the annual spring breakup have threatened homes in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., and other communities across the South Slave. (Credit: Jonathan Antoine) 4:07

"Nothing happened last night. So we're just patiently sitting here waiting to see what will happen today," he said.

Whelly said he's hoping the ice will start to move in front of Fort Simpson, to "give room" for the rising water in the Mackenzie. If the ice stays put, that extra water may continue to flow into the town, he said.

In the meantime, Whelly said that residents and volunteers are still putting in long hours trying to manage the emergency. Some workers have been camped out at the water plant, he said.

"People are holding up. All the emergency providers, the health care people, the village staff, the volunteers … I'm a little worried that they're going to start to burn out," he said.

"People are stepping up and they're doing what needs to be done."