Flood-displaced elder yearns to go home to Jean Marie River

In Laura Sanguez's once-beautiful Jean Marie River home, peeling linoleum and overturned furniture show how much damage floodwaters caused this summer.

In May, the First Nation community was one of many where residents were forced to evacuate as the Mackenzie River thundered in.

Sanguez's home was destroyed by water that rose three-quarters of the way up the walls, consuming her possessions and forcing her out of the community she'd lived in her whole life.

Sanguez is now staying at the long-term care facility in Fort Simpson, where she recently celebrated her 83rd birthday. She told CBC News she cried for days when she left Jean Marie River.

"I would like to have a home to go to. My home is gone. My kids – it's not for me, it's for my kids, something to go to. Every year they go to my birthday, Christmas, they all go there. I would like to have a home for them," she said.

Left in the dark

The Northwest Territories government stepped in to cover the costs of replacement homes for residents who didn't have flood insurance. But Sanguez and her family say they haven't received any updates on the status of her home, or whether she is getting a replacement.

It's a continuation of the silence she says she has experienced since the flood swept through.

Elder Laura Sanguez lost her home last May due to flooding 2:12 Laura Sanguez, 83, speaks from the long-term care facility in Fort Simpson where she is staying. The Jean Marie River elder and her family are looking for answers to help get her back home, after a flood destroyed her family home in May. 2:12

When the community evacuated in May, she spent three weeks in Fort Providence.

"I never saw anybody. Nobody checked on me to see how I was doing," she said.

She was then moved to the Nahanni Inn in Fort Simpson. But the wheelchair-bound elder couldn't get out of her room even for a smoke.

Out of options, her family moved her into the long-term care centre. The costs for staying there, nearly $30 a day, are coming out of her pension.

Laura Sanguez, front, sits in her wheelchair outside the longterm care facility in Fort Simpson, surrounded by her family on her 83rd birthday. From left, they are Vicky Gargan-Norwegian, Tiffany Gargan, Cindy Gargan and Stella Nadia. (Cindy Gargan)

Sanguez's daughter, Stella Nadia, said she and her mother both have a glimmer of hope that sharing Sanguez's story will help get them the answers they need.

"[We hope] that there's someone that's caring enough to come up and talk to me and my mom and tell us exactly what's going on and how long she's going to be here – she asks those questions day to day, and I can't give her those answers when nobody's answering my questions," she said.

"All we have is just hope, and our love for each other ... She lost everything, but she never lost her heart for caring, she never lost the love that she has for her children, and now we have that little glimmer of hope that something will be done with this."

Mike Westwick, a communications advisor for Municipal and Community Affairs, said the department can provide residents with information to keep them up to date on claims.

He said there are several ways to reach out for information, including by emailing flood@gov.nt.ca, reaching out to local pathfinders Kevin Menicoche or Colin McPherson, and calling the Dehcho regional office.

The department is providing temporary housing for many flood victims until replacement homes arrive next year.

Westwick said where a displaced person may have complex needs, the department would work with caregivers and experts to meet their needs and get them back home.

As for long-term care costs, those could be eligible for assistance, but the individual would need to reach out to the regional office.

More than just a house

Nadia said every day is a struggle. The home Sanguez lost was more than just a residence – it was a sanctuary Nadia and her siblings could go to, and the place they grew up in.

Discoloured siding on Laura Sanguez's house in Jean Marie River shows how high the floodwaters rose in May 2021. (Cindy Gargan)

The home was originally built in 1954 or 1955 by Sanguez' late father, Charles Gargan – a little log house using wood from the nearby sawmill. It had an attic, a cellar and two bedrooms that Sanguez's seven siblings, herself and her parents squeezed into.

It was rebuilt in the mid-1980s into a lovely new home, Nadia explained. It was the place the family would gather at for birthday celebrations, especially Sanguez's birthdays, giving thanks for another year with her.

"If I could take her home, and if I could look after her, I would be forever grateful. But I'm exactly like her right now – we're homeless, totally homeless. And for once in my life, I feel like we have absolutely no place to go," Nadia said.

"I want to bring her home to live out her life there like her brothers did."