Iqaluit flight cancellations cost him thousands, says Kimmirut teacher

A Kimmirut teacher says he's out thousands of dollars after his flight from Iqaluit was cancelled multiple times in August.

Edward Flynn says he was on his way back to Kimmirut from vacation when a flight that was supposed to be a stop on his way home was delayed.

Flynn says the flight was ultimately cancelled three nights in a row from Aug. 25 to 27. Flynn finally left on Aug. 28.

According to Flynn, Canadian North, which was operating the flight, said the cancellations were due to weather.

Flynn says he racked up $3,000 in expenses for an Iqaluit hotel, car rental and meals for himself and his family.

He says he contacted Canadian North for compensation, but never got a response.

"Canadian North needs to be responsible to the people and it's like they just don't care," he said. "They have the monopoly. They're the only flight I know, they're the only airline and it's not good … Something needs to be done."

Flynn says he's noticed there are fewer flights to Kimmirut these days.

"Canadian North prioritizes the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew above all else," said the airline in a statement.

"We understand how unsettling it can be when plans change—especially due to weather that might look fine to the naked eye. Cancellations are guided by specialized meteorological data and expert consultations, in compliance with federal regulations."

It added that the team is available to help with flight rescheduling.

The airline also says it now operates three passenger flights and four cargo flights a week to Kimmirut.