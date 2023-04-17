Fitness class helps new Yellowknifers to feel at home

When the cold set in during Lisa Boisneault's first winter in Yellowknife, she found a warm welcome among other newcomers and the group of Yellowknifers who try to make them feel at home.

Coming from France to work at Intercultural Centre NWT, she'd already prepared herself for plummeting temperatures — though she worried she wouldn't find enough to do.

"Winter is long, it's dark, you don't want to move. So it's good to have any kind of motivation," Boisneault told CBC following an aerobics class put on by the N.W.T. Literacy Council and Intercultural Centre NWT.

The class is a stepping stone for people to get more involved with the centre so they can get other information they might need, like orientation around banking or taxes, said Stephanie van Pelt, the integration and orientation adviser for the N.W.T. Literacy Council.

It's also a way for them to make new friends and start to settle in.

"Everybody leaves here with a smile — which is so great, to finish my workday with everybody sort of laughing and high-fiving each other," van Pelt said.

Stephanie van Pelt is the integration and orientation adviser for the N.W.T. Literacy Council. (Meaghan Brackenbury/CBC)

Elrica Chan, who moved to Yellowknife from the Philippines nine years ago, said she's been attending the fitness classes from the very first day they began in February.

"The very first day, I couldn't even sit properly ... everything hurts," she recalled. "But it's really worth it ... It's really nice to feel that there's someone by your side along the way. So I'm really grateful that they are doing this and I want to acknowledge it."

The welcome she's felt from the Intercultural Centre mirrors the kindness other Yellowknifers have shown her. Chan, who just became a Canadian citizen in January, said she had an unforgettable experience when she first moved here: a stranger offered her a tour of Yellowknife, ice roads and all.

"It's really nice that people here in Yellowknife are very accommodating, and even though you don't know someone, you can be safe," she said — adding with a laugh that she wouldn't necessarily recommend hopping in a stranger's truck.

"That's the experience I couldn't forget."

Patricia Chitekeshe, from Zimbabwe, moved to Yellowknife in October. She said the programs she's taken part in from the Intercultural Centre have been an important part of integrating into the community.

"Because of that, you get to meet other people — and that makes it easier to be engaged and to [learn] different things," she said.

"And here, it's the land of the Dene people. So you are learning about how to say certain things — even though I haven't mastered it — and how to talk to people of the land."

Van Pelt said the fitness classes in particular help people to build confidence. With all the barriers newcomers face, the classes make socializing a bit less scary.

"When you're navigating in a new country, you're already taxing yourself in some way," she said. "When you meet more people in this town, then more opportunities arise for things like employment or other social engagements that help make living here great."

The classes happen twice a week, with one of them being a women-only class. The classes began in February and will run until May 7. The program is funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.