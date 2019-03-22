Yellowknife's Rainbow Coalition fish camp welcoming place to learn art of the catch

Children young and old were invited last week to learn about setting nets and catching fish on Great Slave Lake.

Yellowknife's Rainbow Coalition hosted the drop-in fish camp on Yellowknife Bay. Participants learned how to set a net, how to check it, and how to filet and make dry fish from their catch. There was even an opportunity to create art from the day's bounty — the coalition hosted a fish-scale art workshop every afternoon.

Jiah Dzentu, the Indigenous and LGBTQ program co-ordinator for the Rainbow Coalition, explained the camp is open to all genders.

"We tend to have this perspective of Dene culture that's very gendered, like male-female roles, positions, which activities you can and can't do," said Dzentu.

"I just want to make it explicitly known this was a safe place and you wouldn't have any of these gendered roles imposed upon which activities you can do at this camp."

The camp was scheduled to run until March 23, but organizers decided to pull up their nets two days early because an unseasonable heat wave caused conditions on the lake to deteriorate.

Stephanie Vallaincourt displays a fish caught in her net. There was food and tea on hand for participants to enjoy. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Kynyn Doughty, left, helped put on the fish camp. Here she stands with Stephanie Vallaincourt over a hole in the ice. Doughty says she hopes this is the first of many fish camps hosted by the Rainbow Coalition. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Kynyn Doughty smiles with a catch. She says the camp has been ‘pretty well used’ by the community’ and that it’s been great that people have been able to enjoy the beautiful weather together. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Participants were invited to learn how to make fish-scale art from the camp’s bounty. Here are a few examples. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Stephanie Vallaincourt holds up a fish. People who participated at the camp learned how to set nets, check them, and turn their catch into dry fish and fish-scale art. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Stephanie Vallaincourt demonstrates for a child how to filet her catch. The event, hosted by the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, was free and queer inclusive. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Stephanie Vallaincourt holds up a filleted fish. The camp was informal, where people were allowed to drop by with their families or just by themselves. (Emily Blake/CBC)

— Produced by Emily Blake, written by Randi Beers