RCMP arrest suspect in armed robbery of Yellowknife bank 5 months ago

Yellowknife RCMP have announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at the First Nations Bank of Canada.

The robbery took place on Feb. 13. A man allegedly entered the bank at about 12:10 p.m., brandishing a knife and demanding money.

After an employee provided cash to the man, he was believed to have fled on foot toward the downtown core, RCMP said in a news release.

After the robbery, police began an investigation, asking the public for assistance, and using its Forensic Identification Service.

Robin Kelly, a 34-year-old from Yellowknife, has been arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent to commit, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on July 11, the release states.