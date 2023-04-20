First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun in Yukon elects new chief

Dawna Hope is the new chief of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun in Mayo, Yukon.

Hope received 155 votes in Wednesday's general election, more than twice as many as either of the other two candidates, Denise Simmons and incumbent Simon Mervyn. Simmons received 63 votes and Mervyn received 48.

Along with a new chief, the First Nation will have a mix of new and familiar faces on council. Roberta Hager was re-elected as deputy chief with 124 votes, a position she's held since 2019, defeating challengers Teresa Samson and Eliza Moses. Samson received 48 votes and Moses received 17.

Eight candidates put their names forward for four council seats. Helaina Moses, Edward Brown, Geri-Lee Buyck and Paul Profeit won seats.

The vote counts for council members are as follows:

Helaina Moses: 194

Edward Brown: 187

Geri-Lee Buyck: 170

Paul Profeit: 126

Brandi McGinty: 115

Effie Moses: 79

Andy Lucas: 72

Sheila Hager: 69

The election had a voter turnout of 51 per cent, with 273 eligible voters casting ballots. Those included 145 ballots cast in Mayo, and 128 cast in Whitehorse.

The election comes as Mayo faces a drug crisis, which many residents believe is responsible for a double homicide that happened last month. The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun declared a substance use emergency in mid-March, which demanded immediate action from the First Nation's council, the Yukon government, RCMP and the Village of Mayo.