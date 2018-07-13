Deline residents choose new chief and council in first self-government election

The Deline Got'ine government has announced the results of its first general election.

Leeroy Andre was elected as chief with 169 votes, beating opposing candidate Morris Neyelle, who received 110 votes.

Six councillors were also elected: Danny Bayha, Georgina Dolphus, Tommy Betsidea, Leonard Kenny, Dora Blondin and Sidney Tutcho.

Walter Bezha was appointed as an elder representative.

The new elders council will take effect on Sept. 1 for a term of four years.

Deline members cast their votes for chief and council on Wednesday, with advanced polls on June 27. ​

Recount for councillors

The results for councillors came in on Thursday morning, which is later than expected. According to Graeme Drew, Deline's chief electoral officer, after the ballots were counted "we realized there was a dead tie for the sixth and final seat," so his team recounted the ballots Wednesday evening.

The final tally shows that Sidney Tutcho and Georgina Dolphus received 117 votes each, and Pater Bayha received 116 votes. Meaning, after the recount there was no issue with a tie.

But if there had been a tie, the names of the councillors tied for the seat would have been chosen at random draw, as per the Deline Got'ine election laws.

Deline, N.W.T., has a population of around 500, and it became a self-governing community on Sept. 1, 2016.

Under the final self-government agreement, the Deline Got'ine Government has power over community affairs and local services, Indigenous matters, education, adoption, health services, social housing and income support, tourism and economic development, and local land use planning.

