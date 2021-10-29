First cases of COVID-19 in Sachs Harbour prompt hamlet lockdown

Sachs Harbour, N.W.T. is reporting its first positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, and has issued a state of emergency and lockdown to try to keep residents safe.

Norman Anikina, mayor of the territory's most northern community, said Thursday four people had tested positive for the virus — including two who had recently travelled to the community by plane.

"It was a shock," he said, of the moment he learned there was a positive case in the small community. According to 2016 data from Statistics Canada, Sachs Harbour has a population of 100 people.

The lockdown means only essential workers are working, said Anikina. That includes the sewage and water truck, the nurse, the RCMP detachment and the store. Some organizations, like the local hunter and trappers committee and community corporation have started working from home, he added.

Anikina said the hamlet has hired someone to be at the airport, making sure people were tested for COVID-19 before leaving Inuvik and, if not, directing them to the health centre for a test upon arrival. (CBC)

Anikina said the hamlet is asking visitors to steer clear of Sachs Harbour, and that only returning residents and essential workers travel to the community. He said the hamlet has also hired someone to be at the airport and to verify incoming travellers are tested for the virus.

If passengers didn't get tested before boarding in Inuvik, he said, they'd have to go straight to the health centre for a test.

"I want to say, people be strong. Don't panic. Don't worry, everything will be okay as long as we follow all the guidelines. Stay in your bubble, wash your hands, wear a mask."

Anikina said it'll be "just a matter of time before people get healed" and the hamlet can get back to normal again.

The exact number of COVID-19 cases in Sachs Harbour has not yet been reported by the N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO). That's because the territory only updates the numbers on a community basis once a week, on Monday. The lastest information on the territory's COVID-19 dashboard, however, said there were 147 cases of COVID-19 in the Beaufort Delta on Thursday and 1,365 cases throughout the territory.