Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

'This little guy is amazing': Proud parents show off Shëth La, N.W.T.'s 1st baby of 2024

Baby Shëth La, born in Yellowknife on Jan. 3 to a couple from Łutsel K'e, N.W.T., received a traditional name that reflects how big he was at birth.

'We saw how big he was. 'Shëth La' is just perfect for him, and it means 'top of the mountain'

Tessa Vikander · CBC News ·
a baby lies swaddled in fabric in a cot
Shëth La Mod Kodakin-Gahdële weighed 9 lbs 4 oz at birth, and measured 56 cm in length. Born on Jan. 3, he was the territory's first baby of 2024. (Submitted by Kristen Kodakin-Yakeleya)

When a couple from Łutsel K'e, N.W.T., welcomed their first child on Jan. 3, they had no idea they were also welcoming the territory's first baby of the new year.

They also didn't know the baby's name, having struggled to choose ahead of time. 

"We had a lot of names picked out. We decided to just wait till we saw him," said the new father, Shonto Noeldeke-Catholique.

Ultimately it was their child's size that settled the decision. Born at 2:17 p.m. last Wednesday at the Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, he was a big baby, weighing in at 9 pounds 4 ounces, and measuring 56 centimetres long.

A father and mother sit closely together on a sofa, while the father holds a baby that's swaddled
Shonto Noeldeke-Catholique, left, and Kristen Kodakin-Yakeleya, right, welcomed their 1st child, Shëth La, in Yellowknife on Jan. 3. The baby boy won a prize for being the territory's first child of 2024. (Submitted by Kristen Kodakin-Yakeleya)

"In my family, we all have traditional names. So we both felt it was really important to give them a traditional name, a name from the land," said Noeldeke-Catholique.

"We saw how big he was. 'Shëth La' is just perfect for him, and it means 'top of the mountain.'"

The proud parents spoke to CBC News from their hotel room in Yellowknife. 

"We spent five days at the hospital. I had complications during birth, so we couldn't be discharged right away," said Kristen Kodakin-Yakeleya, Shëth La's mother.

"He was totally healthy. So it was quite the time," she said.

The newborn's full name is Shëth La Mod Kodakin-Gahdële.

A baby in blue knit jumper sucks on a soother in a hospital bassinette
Shëth La Mod Kodakin-Gahdële received a traditional name that means 'top of the mountain' and, his parents say, it reflects how big he was at birth. (Submitted by Kristen Kodakin-Yakeleya)

Prize-winning baby

The baby isn't fussy, say his parents, but it's still a challenging time. Kodakin-Yakeleya says she's adjusting to life with little sleep, while Noeldeke-Catholique is adjusting to taking care of both the baby and his wife.

"This little guy is amazing. I love his eyes and you know, him being so cute makes everything way easier," Noeldeke-Catholique said.

"It's just beautiful. It's just wide open and dark brown eyes, really just trying to figure out the world."

Ahead of Shëth La's birth, the couple said they had considered the possibility that he might be the territory's first baby of 2024, but weren't banking on it. They joked that maybe they'd win a prize if he was the first.

"It turned out he actually was, and it turns out that you actually do get a prize from the hospital," Noeldeke-Catholique said.

The gift included a card, a teddy bear and other toys, some diapers, clothes, and a beautiful crocheted blanket.

'He brought the winter'

 Kodakin-Yakeleya says the trio will return home to Łutsel K'e when she has recovered.

"The fact that I can't carry anything, it's quite a struggle. So we're not in no rush, we're taking it week by week right now," she said.

Thinking about the future, and what they'll tell their son about his birth story, Noeldeke-Catholique says he'll never forget the weather.

"It was kind of like he brought the winter. We'd just had that warm spell and then right after he was born, it was starting to get like –50," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tessa Vikander

Reporter

Tessa Vikander is a CBC News reporter covering local and national news. Previously she reported for Toronto Star, Reuters, IndigiNews and CTV News. You can contact her at tessa.vikander@cbc.ca.

    With files from Shannon Scott

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now