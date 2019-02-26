Competition Bureau says Arctic airlines First Air and Canadian North shouldn't merge

The two main airlines that serve the Canadian Arctic, First Air and Canadian North, shouldn't be allowed to merge, according to the Competition Bureau.

The bureau made its findings public Tuesday in a report given to the federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau on Monday.

"The effects of the transaction are likely to include reductions in passenger and cargo capacity, increases in price, and reductions in flight schedules," the press release said.

The bureau said many communities these airlines serve are fly-in only, so the reduction in competition would hinder economic development, community connections, and the supply of food and healthcare.

Makivik Corporation, the organization that represents Inuit in Quebec's Nunavik region, owns First Air and operates across all three territories to more than 30 communities.

Canadian North is headquartered in Calgary and owned by the Inuvialuit Development Corporation. It operates flights to 16 communities in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut with links to Ottawa and Edmonton.

The two companies announced their plans to merge in July.

This decision is only one step in the process of reviewing the potential airline merger.

Now Transport Canada has until April 12 to make its recommendations to Garneau. He will make his recommendations to cabinet, which will make the final decision.

There is no deadline on when cabinet has to decide.

The bureau also said in the report that should the airlines put measures in place to address its concerns, the bureau would also assess them for Garneau.