RCMP investigate firearms threat in downtown Yellowknife

RCMP in Yellowknife say they are investigating after a person reported that they had been "threatened by an unknown person or persons with a firearm."

In a news release Monday around 4:30 p.m. MT, RCMP said they received a report about two hours earlier of a threat near a building by the 5000 block on 49th Street in downtown Yellowknife.

Police said businesses in the area chose to lock their building doors because they had heard on social media or through word-of-mouth that there was an active shooter.

Police said there is "no active threat or shooter in the area."

RCMP also said they are still investigating the initial report.

"At this stage of the investigation, it has not yet been corroborated that a firearm was present or utilized during this incident," the news release said. "It is believed the victim of these threats is not associated to any of the businesses in the downtown core."