Firearm charges laid after weekend incident in Yellowknife

Two men are facing firearm-related charges after a dramatic incident at a Yellowknife apartment complex over the weekend where residents were told to take cover, according to RCMP.

An RCMP press release issued late Monday morning said officers were called to the Hilltop Apartment Complex on 47th Street on Saturday evening after someone called to say an armed man had threatened and chased them out of a home.

(Earlier that day, police had been called to reports of an unresponsive man at the same complex. Police say that is now a homicide investigation , and don't believe it is linked to the firearm incident.)

Police asked residents in the building to shelter in place and for other Yellowknifers to avoid the area. At around 11 p.m. that night, two hours later, police said people didn't need to shelter anymore and that "a number of people" had been arrested.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP said officers searched a home at the complex the following day and seized a long gun.

According to police, a 38-year-old Yellowknife man is charged with pointing a firearm, unlawfully possessing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. A 27-year-old man is also charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police said other people who were arrested that night have not been charged, and have been released.