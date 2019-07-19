Wildfire burning near Yellowknife triples in size to more than 900 hectares

A fire burning about 40 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife has tripled in size since Thursday, growing to about 941 hectares as of Friday afternoon, according to wildfire officials.

The fire began Thursday after a lightning strike. It continues to burn out of control, according to Meagan Wohlberg, a spokesperson for the territory's Environment and Natural Resources Department.

A team of wildfire officials are monitoring the situation.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire is not threatening any cabins or other infrastructure. Fire crews are working at the east and southeast edges of the fire to contain it, Wohlberg said.

There is also a swath of land to the south between the fire and Yellowknife that burned in 2014, which should keep the fire from progressing toward the highway, Wohlberg said.

Meanwhile, fire crews managed to contain the 150-hectare fire burning about 80 kilometres east of Yellowknife. Four new fires are burning near Wekweeti; lightning caused all of them and they are being monitored.

The City of Yellowknife announced a citywide fire ban Friday afternoon as the forecast for the region calls for dry, hot conditions over the next week.