Fire damages home in Yellowknife

Emergency crews responded to a trailer fire in Yellowknife Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was spotted after 1 p.m. at 104 Larocque Cres., off Range Lake Road. Smoke could be seen billowing out of a spinning vent on the roof.

There is damage to the middle of the trailer and a portion of the roof appears to have caved in.

According to city spokesperson Richard McIntosh, it appears the fire started on the deck.

There were two fire trucks, two municipal enforcement vehicles, and an ambulance on site. McIntosh said a crew of eight responded.

"A full group alert initiated as the fire was spreading," he said in an email.

As of 3 p.m. he said the fire was under control.

It's not clear if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.