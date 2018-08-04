Crews extinguish fire behind Whitehorse school
Official says fire near Elijah Smith Elementary School was reported Friday afternoon
Fire crews had to put out a human-caused fire in a forested area behind Elijah Smith Elementary School in Whitehorse on Friday afternoon, according to a Yukon official.
Fire crews responded to the situation at 2:30 p.m., said Breagha Fraser, fire and public information officer with Yukon Wildland Fire Management.
She said it was caused by a campfire that wasn't put out properly.
Whitehorse resident Erik Simanis said he reported the fire on Friday after smelling smoke in the area for two or three days.
He said when he went out to take some photos, "the ground was smouldering." However, he didn't see any flames.
"It's certainly not the first time I've seen things like this," he said, adding he has reported fires before. "It's not uncommon to find campfires."
2nd fire in a week
Fraser said another small, human-caused fire was put out behind the Whitehorse General Hospital on Thursday.
The two fires in town come as the fire danger rating remained high or extreme across Yukon this week, according to Fraser. She said conditions have also been dry in Whitehorse.
On Friday night, officials announced a fire ban for Watson Lake, Simpson Lake, Frances Lake and Big Creek territorial campgrounds.
Firewood is being removed from the campgrounds and campers are reminded not to cut down trees or start campfires in the area, according to a news release.
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Poison Lake fire closes section of Yukon's Robert Campbell Highway
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Reality shows settle into Yukon community, 'warts and all'
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.