Crews extinguish fire behind Whitehorse school

Fire crews had to put out a human-caused fire in a forested area behind Elijah Smith Elementary School in Whitehorse on Friday afternoon, according to a Yukon official.

Fire crews responded to the situation at 2:30 p.m., said Breagha Fraser, fire and public information officer with Yukon Wildland Fire Management.

She said it was caused by a campfire that wasn't put out properly.

Whitehorse resident Erik Simanis said he reported the fire on Friday after smelling smoke in the area for two or three days.

He said when he went out to take some photos, "the ground was smouldering." However, he didn't see any flames.

Erik Simanis captured this image, showing the area where a fire was smouldering on Friday in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Erik Simanis)

"It's certainly not the first time I've seen things like this," he said, adding he has reported fires before. "It's not uncommon to find campfires."

2nd fire in a week

Fraser said another small, human-caused fire was put out behind the Whitehorse General Hospital on Thursday.

The two fires in town come as the fire danger rating remained high or extreme across Yukon this week, according to Fraser. She said conditions have also been dry in Whitehorse.

On Friday night, officials announced a fire ban for Watson Lake, Simpson Lake, Frances Lake and Big Creek territorial campgrounds.

Firewood is being removed from the campgrounds and campers are reminded not to cut down trees or start campfires in the area, according to a news release.