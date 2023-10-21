Fire still burning at Garden Townhomes building in Yellowknife

A fire that broke out in Yellowknife on Saturday morning in the Garden Townhomes complex beside Capital Suites hotel is still burning, but no residents have been injured.

In a 12:20 p.m. update, RCMP Cpl. Matt Halstead told CBC that all residents of the building have been accounted for, and that no injuries have been reported.

At 11:30 a.m., three fire trucks were parked on Franklin Avenue to battle the fire, which appeared to have spread to new areas of the building. Firefighters on the ground closer to the building were also using hoses to fight the fire.

An excavator was also at the scene and appeared to be demolishing part of the building.

An excavator appears to be demolishing part of the building at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Onlookers told CBC they first noticed the fire just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

By around 9:30 a.m. the fire had grown to impact several units. Two fire trucks were at the scene fighting the fire, and police and bylaw officers were directing cars away from Franklin Avenue.

Yellowknifer Brent Kennedy took this picture of the fire at Garden Townhomes when he first saw it around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. (Submitted by Brent Kennedy)

Cpl. Halstead said police first got a call about the fire at 9:01 a.m., at which time they found firefighters also at the scene.

Halstead said the RCMP has no information yet as to the cause of the fire, and that officers are awaiting the arrival of an inspector from the fire marshall's office, who will be conducting an investigation into the cause.

CBC also reached out to the City of Yellowknife, but the city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Due to the fire, Franklin Avenue is closed between 57th and 54th Streets.