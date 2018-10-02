'Heartbreaking': Large fire consumes YWCA apartment building in downtown Yellowknife

A large fire is consuming an apartment building in downtown Yellowknife.

The Rockhill apartment building is on 54th Avenue and houses the YWCA NWT, which includes offices and transitional housing for families.

The local fire department was called at about 5 a.m. MT Tuesday morning, according to RCMP.

A firefighter fights the flames from the ground at Rockhill apartments in Yellowknife Tuesday morning. (Priscilla Hwang/CBC)

Fire crews, police, the city's municipal enforcement division and territorial public works and airport fire staff are still at the scene as of 9 a.m., police say.

Yellowknife Fire Chief John Fredericks said firefighters initially tried to stop the fire that started in a unit on the bottom floor, but because of the age and condition of the building, the fire "rapidly spread to the top floor and into the roof."

Fredericks said the fire crew then started evacuating everyone from the building.

At about 7 a.m. MT, Fredericks said as far as he knows, everyone got out safe and the building managers were doing a count.

Fredericks said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

This neighbouring building was evacuated early Tuesday morning. Glass was cracking and the outside of the building was peeling off because of the heat. (Priscilla Hwang/CBC)

Darwin Paul Chalifoux, who lives next door and was watching the fire from the road, said he used to live in the Rockhill apartment building.

Chalifoux pointed to areas of the burning building as he spoke.

"I used to live in 310 and before that I used to live in 203. Good thing — I'm happy I moved out," said Chalifoux, taking out his cellphone and flipping through the photos he took.

"This is my old apartment," he said pointing to a photo of a unit in flames.

Chalifoux said he thought his friend was still trapped inside his unit, because he saw fire coming out of it at about 5:30 a.m.

"But I found him, I phoned him and he was in the car over there. He said he was the first one to pull the alarm."

Darwin Paul Chalifoux lives next door to the building. He says he was concerned for a friend who lives in Rockhill, but was relieved to find out that he had gotten out safely: 'he said he was the first one to pull the alarm.' (Priscilla Hwang/CBC)

Neighbouring buildings evacuated

Neighbouring buildings — Rockridge apartments and Fraser Arms apartments — were also evacuated early this morning. The fire was causing parts of the exterior of the buildings to peel, and cracking glass on the side of the east Fraser Arms building.

"Heartbreaking," said Adrian Sangris, a resident of Rockridge. He says he was woken up to an RCMP officer at about 5:30 a.m. MT, with no chance to pack anything.

Here's some footage of the fire at around 7 a.m. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNorth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yellowknife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rockhillfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rockhillfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/3ZSHZvdlqv">pic.twitter.com/3ZSHZvdlqv</a> —@prisksh

"All we saw was a bunch of smoke from the back [of Rockhill apartments]," said Sangris. "It's pretty sad."

According to the YWCA NWT's website, there are 33 suites for rent in the Rockhill apartment building with a mixture of bachelor, one- and two-bedroom units.