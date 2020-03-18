Emergency crews respond to fire near Yellowknife Airport

Yellowknife RCMP and airport and city emergency crews responded to a fire near the Yellowknife Airport at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The exact location of the fire was not immediately visible and the blaze appeared to be out by 9:30 a.m. There were several airport and emergency vehicles on scene.

Access to the airport was blocked and Highway 3 was briefly closed, but had reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Neither RCMP nor airport authorities have commented on the incident, or on whether travellers can expect delays.