Emergency crews respond to fire near Yellowknife Airport
Fire appeared to be out by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Yellowknife RCMP and airport and city emergency crews responded to a fire near the Yellowknife Airport at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The exact location of the fire was not immediately visible and the blaze appeared to be out by 9:30 a.m. There were several airport and emergency vehicles on scene.
Access to the airport was blocked and Highway 3 was briefly closed, but had reopened by 9:30 a.m.
Neither RCMP nor airport authorities have commented on the incident, or on whether travellers can expect delays.
With files from Garrett Hinchey, Walter Strong and Sidney Cohen
