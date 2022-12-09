N.W.T. fire marshal confirms propane caused explosions in Yellowknife and Hay River

The N.W.T. Office of the Fire Marshal has confirmed that propane fuel was the cause of explosions in homes in Yellowknife and Hay River.

The most recent was in Yellowknife when, on Dec. 6, an explosion destroyed a home except for the bedrooms where people were sleeping. And 11 days ago in Hay River a home — and homes around it — were damaged in explosion there.

Jay Boast, a spokesperson for the department of Municipal and Community Affairs, said in an email neither incident is considered suspicious.

Boast said the specific causes and circumstances of the incidents are still under investigation.

He said the fire marshal's office is reminding residents to ensure qualified persons under a valid permit carry out all gas fitting work.

Additional safety measures residents could take include installing CSA approved smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and propane gas detectors.