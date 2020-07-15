Early morning fire destroys wooden boat at Inuvik's Boot Lake Park
The Inuvik fire department was called to the park around 3 a.m. Wednesday to find the boat — one of the main features of the park — on fire.
Firefighters put out fire before it spread to nearby treeline
An early morning fire destroyed a wooden boat at the Boot Lake Park in Inuvik, N.W.T.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to a nearby treeline, according to a news release from the town's fire chief.
No one was seen at the scene, and no one was injured, states the news release.
The fire chief said the it was a human-caused fire, and RCMP are investigating.
In the meantime the public is being asked to avoid the area immediately surrounding the debris until it is cleared.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
