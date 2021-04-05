Skip to Main Content
Crews respond to structure fire near Iqaluit airport

A fire broke out at what appears to be an Environment Canada weather station near Iqaluit's airport Monday afternoon.

A fire is believed to have broken out at the Environment Canada weather station in Iqaluit Monday afternoon. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

A fire broke out at what's believed to be an Environment Canada weather station near Iqaluit's airport Monday afternoon. 

The City of Iqaluit says the fire department responded to a "structural fire in the West 40 area" and would release more information once available.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke coming from the structure, which appears to be the main building of the weather station.

Environment Canada could not be immediately be reached for comment.

Fire crews douse the structure Monday afternoon. (David Gunn/CBC News)
Black smoke rises from the scene of a fire in Iqaluit Monday. (David Gunn/CBC News)
