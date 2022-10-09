Fire destroys Naujaat community hall

The community hall in Naujaat, Nunavut has been destroyed by a fire.

Cpl. Sean French, with the Naujaat RCMP, said the building is a complete loss due to the fire, which started around midnight Friday and burned throughout the day on Saturday. He said it was extinguished by Sunday.

The fire also caused an hour-long power outage across all of Naujaat at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, meaning many in the community were without heat while temperatures were below freezing, French said.

The community has about six volunteer firefighters who were on scene with two fire trucks and two water trucks that are normally used to deliver water to the community.

Videos posted to Facebook Saturday morning showed the building engulfed in flames and smoke.

French applauded the Naujaat firefighters for their response.

"I mean those guys are all volunteers. They were on scene, they did a tremendous job and they fought it right until basically they just couldn't fight it anymore," he said.

Several homes near the community hall and the health centre were evacuated for a few hours overnight Friday due to the risk of the fire spreading, French said.

He added that the community was lucky it was a calm night in Naujaat, which is known for extreme winds that can last for days.

"It would have been a whole different game, I'm afraid, with embers flying through the air at 100 miles an hour, spreading throughout the community. That would've been terrible, so we were spared that at least," French said.

A fire investigator and an electrical investigator from the Nunavut Fire Marshal's Office were scheduled to arrive in the community on Sunday to investigate the cause of the fire, French said. The RCMP will assist in the investigation.

Naujaat is about 500 kilometres northeast of Rankin Inlet.