Fire crews working to contain out-of-control wildfire in Wood Buffalo National Park

An out-of-control wildfire that destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community has burned its way into Wood Buffalo National Park.

The Paskwa Fire has burned 60,955 hectares of land so far. It is now about a kilometre into the park's boundary on the southwest side.

Ninety-five firefighters, eight helicopters and heavy equipment are all working to contain the fire, Alberta Wildfire said. The province also has air tankers available to drop water on the fire if it's needed.

Though the fire is still some distance from the N.W.T. border, N.W.T. Fire said Wednesday evening that crews were working to protect "values at risk" in the park.

Earlier this month, the fire forced the evacuation of Fox Lake and burned numerous structures there, including the water plant, Northern Store and RCMP station.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Wood Buffalo National Park stated the fire is about eight kilometres away from the community of Garden River (also known as Garden Creek), which is northeast of Fox Lake. Crews did backburning Wednesday to snuff out some of the easy-to-light fuel near Garden River.

Meanwhile, Alberta Wildfire said shifting winds are expected to bring smoke rolling through Garden River. The community is on an evacuation alert.

The wildfire is on the south side of the Peace River, while Garden River is to the north. In an update at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Wildfire stated that there is a "low probability" of embers flying across the river and starting fires on the other side, but crews would be monitoring just in case.

Little Red River Cree Nation issued an air quality warning for Garden River late Thursday afternoon, stating that even ten minutes of exposure outdoors could affect people's health.

It suggested people stay indoors, and keep their doors and windows closed when possible.

Earlier Thursday, Alberta Wildfire said work is ongoing to make Fox Lake safe for people to return.

A specialized tree-felling crew was expected to start removing dangerous trees Thursday, and fire crews were working to create an extinguished 30-metre perimeter around each structure.