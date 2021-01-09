Man arrested after 3 injured in blaze at Whitehorse apartment building

A man has been arrested on arson charges after three people were injured in a late-night fire at an apartment building in Whitehorse on Friday.

Fire crews responded to a fire alarm at the Ryder Apartment, located at 6095 6th Avenue near Lambert Street, around 10 p.m.

When they got there, there were flames and heavy smoke, said Alex Cusson, incident commander with the Whitehorse Fire Department, who attended the scene.

"The crews were able to knock it down fairly quick and they made entry and extricated two injured individuals," he said Saturday morning. Cusson couldn't say what conditions of the injured people were in.

Four fire trucks and 11 firefighters battled the blaze and were on scene until about 1 a.m.

Residents of the building were evacuated and Cusson said he doesn't know when they'll be able to return.

Yukon RCMP said in a press release on Saturday that a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with three counts of arson endangering life and four counts of breaching a court order.

"The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be laid," the press release says.

Three people remain in hospital with injuries, according to police.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court later on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 867-667-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715.