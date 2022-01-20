Nunavut man could wait years for a new home after fire in Coral Harbour

On the morning of Jan. 17, Jackson Tootoo Ell called his parents from a neighbour's house in Coral Harbour, Nunavut, to let them know the fourplex he was living in had caught fire.

Although his mother had tested negative for COVID-19, Helen Ell-Natakok was isolating because she had been asked to. But she wasn't going to stay home after that call.

"I went over there anyways because my son's apartment was on fire and I wanted to see for myself," she said.

"From what I saw, everybody avoided each other [and] didn't get too close even it's so cold out."

Environment Canada said the temperature in the community of about 900 people hit a low of -34 C that day and a high of -26 C.

The fire erupted in the early hours on Monday, Jan. 17. RCMP said there were no injuries. (Submitted by Helen Ell-Natakok)

Ell-Natakok said her son heard a loud noise — she's not sure if it was an explosion or something else — and smoke started entering his apartment.

It was about 3 a.m. and Ell went to check on his neighbours in the fourplex, waking up a neighbour in one apartment and breaking down the door to another when the resident didn't respond.

His mother said the people who live nearby also heard a loud noise.

"So most of the neighbours in that area went to go help out to make sure everybody's out of those apartments," Ell-Natakok said.

No injuries

Coral Harbour RCMP issued a news release stating there were no injuries from the fire but it was under active investigation.

Clayton Nakoolak, a volunteer firefighter in Coral Harbour, said they don't know what caused the fire.

"We just heard that he [another tenant, not Ell] had no heat so he was using his stove for heat in the house," Nakoolak said.

The fire in a fourplex in Coral Harbour, Nunavut, is under investigation, according to the RCMP. (Submitted by Helen Ell-Natakok)

Nakoolak, who was one of six firefighters who fought the fire for seven hours, said they're waiting for the fire marshal to investigate.

"But I don't think he'll be coming here for the investigation so we're just going to leave it the way it is and let [Nunavut] Housing take care of it," he said.

Lost everything

Ell-Natakok said there was extensive damage to her son's apartment, as well as the unit that originally caught fire.

"I know for a fact that those two won't be able to be occupied anymore. But with the other two, I don't know," she said.

She added her son lost almost all of his belongings.

"He's got his banking cards and then he was able to get some clothing and some minor things," she said.

The apartment Ell fled saw considerable damage. (Submitted by Helen Ell-Natakok)

Her son has moved back with her and her husband and two other people in a two-bedroom unit.

Ell-Natakok admits she was reluctant to have her son move back, because she is still supposed to be isolating.

"We had no choice but to take him then because he had nowhere else to go," she said.

The crowded situation is not ideal.

"Having to take in family or having to live with someone else, it takes a toll on your mental health," she said.

Ell-Natakok said her son has two kids who stay with him from time to time, but they can't visit each other right now because of COVID-19 protocols.

Plea for housing help

Ell-Natakok doesn't see the situation changing anytime soon.

The apartments were public housing units, and it's unlikely the displaced residents will find other units in the near future.

"Here in Coral, there is a long waiting list and it takes years to get a unit, for sure," she said.

"So it looks bleak right now to say that they're going to get a unit anytime soon."

According to Ell-Natakok, the housing crisis in Nunavut, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, is tough on everyone.

"So I'm urging all the politicians, do what you said you were going to do. Make sure you keep your word to get more housing in your neighborhood."