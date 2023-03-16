Fire consumes government offices, staff housing in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

The old health centre in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, burned to the ground Tuesday night, taking with it government offices and housing for short-term government staff.

In a news release Thursday morning, the RCMP said no one was reported to be injured in the blaze. The local fire department extinguished the fire, but the structure was completely lost.

Sanikiluaq RCMP say they responded to the fire at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. The building was being used for the medical travelling team, as well as probation and mental health services.

Allan Rumbolt, the former MLA for Sanikiluaq, said the two-storey building had three staff housing units on the top floor for nurses and doctors, and several offices on the bottom floor, including the office of current MLA Daniel Qavvik.

"In a small community like this, when you lose a few government offices — we were already tight for space [and] it was the same thing with staff housing," Rumbolt said.

"It's going to have a fairly big impact on the community for that reason ... and it's going to be a scramble now trying to find a place to house these government offices until they can figure out what they're going to do."

The remnants of the old Sanikiluaq health centre, following a devastating fire Tuesday night. (Submitted by Sanikiluaq RCMP)

He said all three staff units were being used by health staff, who would have lost their personal belongings in the fire. As for the offices, all the equipment being stored in them was lost.

"Everything is gone," he said.

"One of the biggest issues is that income support offices were in there, so it's now going to be kind of painstaking for clients to get their income assistance."

No other buildings were damaged. Police say there's no indication the fire was caused by any criminal activity.