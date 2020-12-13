Emergency services respond to fire at Yellowknife's Birchwood Apartments

A fire at Yellowknife's Birchwood Apartments drew a sizeable response from emergency services and closed Range Lake Rd. for several hours Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to smoke and flames at the apartments at 486 Range Lake Rd., across from École St. Joseph School. Two fire trucks and an ambulance attended the scene, with RCMP and municipal enforcement division vehicles stopping traffic on the adjacent stretch of road.

Residents were seen standing outside in the -30 C weather, speaking to fire crews as they ran hoses into the building and donned oxygen tanks. But by 12:30 p.m. Sunday, one of two fire trucks and the ambulance had departed the scene.

Responders on site would not comment on the expected duration the road closure, or identify whether anyone had been injured in the fire.

The City of Yellowknife, which manages fire services, and the RCMP do not respond to media requests on weekends, and could not be reached for comment.