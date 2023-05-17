Fire ban starts Friday in Yellowknife

The City of Yellowknife says a fire ban will be in place for open-air fire pits starting Friday.

The ban will be in place "until further notice."

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the city said the ban aims to reduce the risk of wildfires starting within city limits.

NWT Fire has said many of the fires that have started so far this year have been human-caused — and are thus more dangerous, since they usually start near communities or infrastructure.

Yellowknife Fire Chief Nelson Johnson said in the news release that everyone has a role to play in stopping wildfires from starting.

He described the ban as a "proactive measure" for campfires, bonfires or other open fires in the city.