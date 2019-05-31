Fire ban issued for southern Yukon
Ban applies to all open fires and fireworks
The Yukon government has issued a fire ban for southern Yukon and the Robert Campbell Highway area, effective immediately.
All open fires, including campfires and fireworks, are banned in the areas of Whitehorse, Teslin, Haines Junction, Ross River and Watson Lake.
The use of Yukon government campground fireplaces and stoves, as well as covered barbeques and small cook stoves, is still allowed.
Wildland Fire Management officials will be on the lookout for open fires, reads a wildfire bulletin sent out Thursday night. People who don't respect the ban risk prosecution.
Officials say an extended dry period this spring has resulted in "extreme fire conditions."
They say that while cooler and wetter weather is expected, "an extended period of precipitation is required" to lower the threat of wildfires in Yukon.
People who see "suspicious smoke" are encouraged to immediately call 1-888-798-FIRE.
The territorial government is posting fire updates to Yukon Protective Services' Facebook and Twitter feeds, as well as at yukon.ca/emergencies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.