Yellowknife issues city-wide fire ban

If you were planning to use your fire pit in Yellowknife tonight, you'll have to hold off for the foreseeable future.

The city issued a fire ban Thursday afternoon for any open-air burning, "due to very dry conditions and an indication of minimal rain forecast throughout the weekend."

In an advisory sent to media, the city stated the ban will stay in place until further notice.

The ban applies to the entire municipality.

The territory's Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment confirmed to CBC that the ban will also be in effect for Fred Henne Territorial Park and Yellowknife River Territorial Park.

The latest wildfire update from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources shows no fires burning in the North Slave region as of Thursday afternoon.

However, the fire danger forecast for Yellowknife is expected to remain extreme until at least Saturday, and high to extreme in Wekweeti, Whati and Gameti.