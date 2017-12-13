Fiona Huang is one of Canada's top student athletes — and she's from Hay River
Sprinter at University of Toronto named one of Canada's best in the classroom and on the track
Fiona Huang has been named one of the top student athletes in Canada.
The sprinter, from Hay River, N.W.T., is in her second year studying kinesiology at the University of Toronto. She's just been named an Academic All-Canadian by U Sports, the governing body for university athletics across the country. The award is for exceptional student athletes who maintain grades of 80 per cent or higher while playing on a university sports team.
But before this, Huang ran track and field at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River, and competed for Team NWT at the Western Canada Summer Games and the Canada Summer Games.
The high school — and community of Hay River — is a hotbed for track and field in the North and hosts the N.W.T.'s biggest track meet each year.
Watch the video above to Huang her talk about her achievements, how she balances practice with school work and what's next for her.
