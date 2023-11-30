MLAs Simpson, Testart, Thompson and Wawzonek make pitches to become N.W.T. premier

There are four candidates within the newly-elected Legislative Assembly who want to become the N.W.T.'s next premier.

R.J. Simpson, Kieron Testart, Shane Thompson and Caroline Wawzonek all want the job, and they each had 20 minutes to deliver a speech to their colleagues Thursday morning about why they should get it.

MLAs will cast secret ballots to decide the next premier on Dec. 7, and they'll vote for the assembly's Speaker and cabinet on that day as well.

CBC News had earlier reached out to each MLA to ask if they intend on running for premier, on election night and in the days that followed the election.

At the time, only R.J. Simpson, MLA for Hay River North, definitively said yes, while only Caitlin Cleveland, MLA for Kam Lake, definitively said no. Cabin Radio later reported that Shane Thompson said he would run for premier.

CBC's Natalie Pressman was at the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly on Thursday morning and provided live updates on what the candidates for premier said in their speeches. You can read her live updates below. They appear in descending order, from newest to oldest.

10:25: That wraps up the speeches. MLAs now have a week to consider their options. They'll be casting secret ballots to decide who gets the job on Dec. 7.

10:23: As premier, Wawzonek says she would focus the assembly's priorities, work to rebuild trust of the institution, and create positive change in the Northwest Territories.

10:18: Wawzonek says one of the things she's most proud of in last assembly is negotiating all the budgets and finding ways for reflect the priorities of other MLAs. An example, she said, are Indigenous patient advocates — a program that launched back in February.

10:15: Wawzonek says before putting her name forward for premier she wanted to know if it would cause too big a rift to have another Yellowknife premier. (Convention suggests the next premier should come from outside of Yellowknife, following two successive Yellowknife premiers.) Wawzonek says she is aware such a rift already exists, and doesn't want to do anything to widen it.

10:12: Wawzonek says she is proud of the work on the red tape working group and she says she'd like to take that to the premiers office. She says not all the barriers have been broken down.

10:09: Wawzonek says the territory's leadership should be going to Ottawa together to advocate for help with the territory's addiction crisis. If there is a barrier to achieving something, the government needs to identify it early.

10:08: An example of this, says Wawzonek, is the implementation of the Indigenous recruitment and retention framework, which didn't exist four years ago. She says there's still more implementation work to do, but the framework stemmed from the acknowledgement of a problem and the work to find a solution.

10:07: Wawzonek says change comes from being diligent and breaking down the barriers that stand in the way of success. "It sounds easy, its not," she says.

10:04: Wawzonek lists some of her values: Acknowledging a problem honestly and facing it, establishing trust, and leading with a person-centered approach. She says a politician shouldn't forget the people they are there to serve.

10:00: In the last assembly, Wawzonek says she was acting on a vision of efficiency. We were able to take political will and turn it into action, she says. She says capping budgets instead of letting them balloon like they did in previous years is an example of changing a system to find a solution.

9:58: Caroline Wawzonek, who held the Finance portfolio in the last Legislative Assembly, is starting her speech. She says she is running for premier because she wants to help articulate a cohesive vision. She says that vision comes not from the premier, but from the assembly. But, she says, the premier is responsible for putting forward that vision on the world stage.

She says the N.W.T. can be known as a trailblazer, a place of culture, and a territory that's ready to innovate.

9:57: Thompson says he'll work just as hard to fulfil priorities of all MLAs. He says he respects the responsibility placed on each MLA to be the voice for the people they represent. As premier, he said he would ask other cabinet ministers to prioritize their relationships with MLAs.

"Being premier doesn't make anyone more important than anyone else, its just added responsibilities in this house," he said.

9:56: Thompson also wants the government to do more to serve the territory's elders. He said he's like to see the territory legislate a seniors advocate to ensure seniors needs are being met.

9:56: Thompson says the territory needs to focus its advocacy work with the federal government. He says there should be a focus on clean and reliable energy to reduce the N.W.T.'s reliance on diesel, that also generates income for local businesses. He also says there should also be a focus on mental health, addiction treatment, and aftercare. Thompson says the territory needs to develop its own recovery supports, using existing resources like on the land programs.

9:52: Thompson says his priorities will be to restructure parts of the government. He proposes realigning the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority and the Department of Heath and Social Services, developing a department of health and then establishing a new department of social services.

9:48: Thompson said if he's named premier, he'll regularly reach out to members before making decisions. He said they won't always agree, but regular MLAs' views will be considered, and they'll always understand his reasons for making a decision.

9:45: During his campaign and after be elected on Nov. 14, Thompson says he reached out to elders for advice, and was told he should run for premier because he isn't afraid of hard work, has lived in many parts of the territory, and is approachable. It's also time for a premier outside of Yellowknife, he said.

9:41: Thompson talks about being elected to cabinet during the 19th assembly, He says he "was always willing to take on additional responsibilities when asked." He says he's had a busy four years as minister, dealing with municipal funding shortfalls, caribou, floods, fires and evacuations.

9:40: Shane Thompson, the MLA for Nahandeh, begins his speech. He held the Environment and Climate Change as well as Municipal and Community Affairs portfolios during the 19th Legislative Assembly. After this term, he says he will have spent 40 years of life in service to the people of N.W.T.

9:33: Testart says that an "addictions epidemic" has swept through all communities and devastated families and he says the territory needs regional treatment centres. As premier, he says he would create a treatment centre working group to understand barriers to building such facilities, would develop culturally relevant programming for each facility and would apply for funding.

9:30: Testart says as premier, he would commit to Indigenizing process delivery across all departments to recognize unique needs of all communities and hold annual leadership summits with the caucus with Indigenous leaders.

"We can all agree partnerships are critical," he said.

9:25: Testart said he would make sure cabinet ministers have more resources, and he envisions a range of new portfolios to address issues in North. He offers treaties and additions as examples. He also wants there to be a question period for premiers at least once per sitting. He said it would help break down departmental silos to "ensure successful program delivery."

9:20 a.m.: Kieron Testart, the MLA for Range Lake, begins his speech talking about how he's a life-long northerner who has both won and lost elections. You learn more from losing, he said, and that he won't waste time because the clock is ticking and there's a lot of work to be done.

9:19: Simpson says co-development is the future of governance but that it must be done with deliberate and coordinated approach. If elected, Simpson says he'll ensure there are mechanisms for co-development.

9:18: Simpson says he went into the last government wanting change, particularly a new education act. He said he began with extensive engagement. He said it became obvious a traditional approach wouldn't be appropriate. He proposed a co-development approach and cabinet accepted it. He said that was a first for the territorial government.

9:17: Simpson cites the creation of and Indigenous Knowledge Council at Aurora College as an example of his success. He said the structure is unique in Canada and rare in the world, and it's one of the reasons why he believes MLAs should vote for him.

9:16: Simpson said he's learned about relationship between MLAs and the public as well as between regular MLAs and cabinet. In the 19th Legislative Assembly, he applied what he learned from the previous assembly to his role as a cabinet member. As premier, Simpson says he would expect that effort from all cabinet members.

9:15: Simpson lists reasons why he's a good fit for the job: He's been a life-long resident of Hay River, finished law school at 34, and returned to the North to practice law in 2015. He's also served various roles at the Legislative Assembly already: he's been a regular member, deputy speaker, and chair of the committee of the whole.

9:15 Simpson says a premier must understand issues of territory, but the priorities are established by members. A premier brings the assembly together and oversees delivery.

9:12: Simpson says the government can't rely on the federal government to increase funding. He says by working with Indigenous governments and finalizing land claims, more money will flow into N.W.T. The territorial government is stretched too thin, and is trying to do too many things. As a result, it's only doing things halfway, he said.

9:07: Simpson, who served as the minister of both Justice and Education, Culture and Employment during the last Legislative Assembly, said the territory lacks adequate social housing and market housing, and that new and more harmful drugs are entering N.W.T. communities. There's a lack of health-care professionals, the cost of living is high, and natural disasters are impacting the territory

"Just hearing this list is enough to make someone put their hands up in despair," said Simpson. But, he adds the group of MLAs in the room have signed up to try and solve these issues.

9:05: R.J. Simpson, the MLA for Hay River North, is giving the first speech. Kieron Testart, Shane Thompson and Caroline Wawzonek have also indicated that they'll put their names forward for premier.