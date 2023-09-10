What you need to know for the final day of re-entry flights

Sunday is the final day evacuees in Edmonton and Calgary can catch re-entry flights to Yellowknife.

The N.W.T. government website says hotel bookings in Edmonton, Leduc and Calgary that had previously been extended into next week will now end on Sunday.

The website says the territorial government will contact those who listed Edmonton or Leduc on their pre-registration to book them on flights back.

Anyone in Edmonton or Leduc who hasn't heard from the territorial government by 8 p.m. on Saturday should email disasterassistance@gov.nt.ca , according to the website.

Evacuees in Calgary have been told to go to the Radisson Hotel (located at 6620 – 36th Street Northeast) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Taxi chits available

Those staying in hotels should check out and get a free taxi chit to pay for the drive to the Radisson Hotel.

Calgary evacuees do not need to be pre-registered to fly.

The territorial government says evacuees should bring all pets in crates and if there is not enough space on the flight, another hotel room will be provided.

Flight confirmation will be sent by text message, email or phone call and will contain check-in information.

"You will not be asked for personal information, payment, or any other details," reads the post on the government website.

Missed flights

Anyone with questions about flight information can call 1-888-383-4830.

The territorial government says anyone who misses their confirmed flight may be responsible for their own accommodations and return home.

The city of Yellowknife, Yellowknives Dene First Nation and Tłı̨chǫ Government have organized transit options from the Yellowknife airport.

Evacuees being advised not to return — dialysis, chemotherapy, IV therapy patients and individuals with advanced or high-risk pregnancies — will be contacted directly, the website says.

Highways open but smokey

According to the N.W.T. highway conditions map, Highway 1 and Highway 3 are currently open.

However, there are smoke advisories along sections of Highway 1, from the Alberta border, up until Enterprise and between Kakisa and Fort Providence.

In a news release on Saturday, N.W.T. Fire warned drivers to slow down on N.W.T. highways as fire crews continue to work, and speeding vehicles put those crews in danger.