N.W.T.'s emergency numbers impacted by fibre line cut

Issues with the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link are impacting telecommunications services throughout the Northwest Territories Friday, including making emergency numbers unusable for some residents.

A Facebook post Friday morning from the Government of the Northwest Territories says that an "ongoing telecommunications outage along the Mackenzie Valley Fiber [sp] Link" means that Telus, Iris and SSI customers may not be able to call emergency numbers in the territory.

The issues, the post says, include 911 and 1111, 2222, and 4444 landline emergency numbers.

As of 9:50 a.m. Friday morning, Bell cellular and Northwestel customers are still able to call 911 in the territory, the post reads.

Yellowknife Centre MLA Julie Green shared an update from the N.W.T. government's Technology Service Centre on her constituency Facebook page at the same time Friday. The update appears to indicate that the issue is due to a "fibre cut" and that clients may experience issues with calls.

Email and internet access are still available, the post reads, and technicians are working to resolve the issue.

According to the territorial government's post, Northwestel expects the issues to be resolved by Friday evening.