Youths face weapons charges after partial lockdown at Whitehorse high school

RCMP in Whitehorse say they've laid weapons charges against three young people arrested last week after a partial lockdown at F.H. Collins Secondary School.

RCMP said in a news release on Thursday that police seized several items in connection with the arrests on March 9, including a BB gun resembling a handgun, a canister of bear spray, brass knuckles and a Taser.

The three suspects cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say one of them is facing nine charges, including four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Other charges include possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Another of the three has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with conditions.

Police said they couldn't release information about charges against the third suspect, and did not explain why.

RCMP said last week that the arrests were related to "allegations of threats" and that they were told by the school that it was locking down because "people who were not registered students were in a school building with weapons."

The youths had left on foot while police were heading to the school. Officers later found them in the Riverdale neighbourhood and arrested them without incident.

An email from the school last week said the school had been placed in a "hold and secure" and that student safety was never in jeopardy.

"Calls related to safety concerns at our schools are one of our highest priorities," said Whitehorse RCMP Sgt. Dustin Grant in a statement on Thursday.