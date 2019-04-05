Students sent home after 'small fire' at Whitehorse high school

Students at F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse were sent home early on Friday, after a fire broke out in the school.

In a news release early Friday afternoon, the education department said it was a "small fire" in the school's computer room.

It says the building was evacuated and staff and students were immediately moved to the school's Tech Ed wing, to keep warm.

The school was closed for the rest of the day and buses were sent to pick students up and take them home. Parents were asked to not pick students up at the school, in order to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.