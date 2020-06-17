N.W.T. police say fentanyl use has resurged after 2 recent overdoses

There is a resurgence of fentanyl use in the territory, say N.W.T. RCMP after responding to two overdoses.

Police and emergency crews in Yellowknife responded to a call of a reported overdose on May 28. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man, according to a news release Wednesday.

He was revived by EMS and later admitted to consuming a substance he knew to be fentanyl, police said.

On Tuesday, RCMP in the Sahtu region responded to a similar situation where a man was unresponsive in a residence. A witness told police the man appeared to lose consciousness and had shallow breathing.

When police arrived, the man was no longer breathing. Police administered naloxone and the man was then transported to hospital where additional doses of naloxone were administered and he regained consciousness.

Staff Sgt. Dean Riou with N.W.T. RCMP said after a series of enforcement actions targeting the illicit fentanyl trade between 2014 and 2016, the N.W.T. RCMP have not seized any fentanyl since November 2016.

"Through investigation and anecdotal evidence, we believe its presence since then in the Northwest Territories was significantly diminished," Riou said.

"To see a resurgence of the drug, with near-fatal consequences, is extremely disappointing. We want to remind people of the danger of using opioids, and other hard drugs that could be mixed with opioids."

Police said signs of fentanyl overdose include slow, irregular, shallow breathing, clammy skin, pinpoint pupils, and loss of consciousness.

If you suspect someone is having an overdose, call 911 immediately. If you are an opioid user, or are in contact with someone who is, naloxone kits are available for free at any pharmacy or health centre in the N.W.T.