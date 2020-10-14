Yellowknife RCMP asking for help finding missing man
Police believe Felix Joseph Boulanger could either be in Yellowknife, or travelling on Highway 3, toward the Alberta-N.W.T. border, according to a Wednesday release.
Felix Joseph Boulanger was last seen on Tuesday
Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for help locating 31-year-old Felix Joseph Boulanger.
Police believe Boulanger could either be in Yellowknife, or travelling on Highway 3, toward the Alberta-N.W.T. border, according to a release Wednesday.
Boulanger is described as:
- 6 feet tall.
- 158 pounds.
- Dark brown hair.
- Dark brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen in the area of Finlayson Drive on Tuesday wearing a black Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hoody, khaki pants, a black scarf and a black ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.