Yellowknife RCMP asking for help finding missing man
Felix Joseph Boulanger was last seen on Tuesday

Felix Joseph Boulanger was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Finlayson Drive in Yellowknife, according to police. (Yellowknife RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for help locating 31-year-old Felix Joseph Boulanger.

Police believe Boulanger could either be in Yellowknife, or travelling on Highway 3, toward the Alberta-N.W.T. border, according to a release Wednesday.

Boulanger is described as:

  • 6 feet tall.
  • 158 pounds.
  • Dark brown hair.
  • Dark brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen in the area of Finlayson Drive on Tuesday wearing a black Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hoody, khaki pants, a black scarf and a black ball cap.

Boulanger pictured in an RCMP handout. (Yellowknife RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

