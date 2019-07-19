Why feeding family of foxes in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood can be harmful

Yukon's Department of Environment says people should not give food to foxes in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood, or anywhere for that matter.

"I know it's difficult when you see an animal that may be injured or unwell but generally, overall, don't feed foxes. It's never OK to feed foxes," said Erin Loxam, a communications analyst for the department.

This month, a CBC News reporter noticed different people on multiple occasions giving food to a fox and its apparent offspring that live in the area.

One woman dumped a pot's worth of hamburger soup near a tree where they congregated.

The mother fox, which appears to have an injured leg, is taking care of at least three kits. Loxam said conservation officers are aware of her and her offspring, and believe she has had numerous litters.

One of the concerns with providing the foxes with food is the message it sends to the animals.

"That can cause a potential problem in the future as these kits grow up and they don't know how to get food for themselves," said Loxam.

"They rely on human-provided food, and it actually increases their chance of becoming a problem animal.

"Generally foxes that are biting humans are ones that have been conditioned to eat human food and now want to take it right out of your hands. This can be a kid on the playground eating an apple," she stated in a later email.

Foxes that bite humans are killed, Loxam said.

A fox delivers some food to her family in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Foxes may look mangy and thin in the spring because they shed their fur, but don't be fooled: "Foxes, especially urban foxes in Whitehorse, are doing fine just on their own."

Changing their eating habits can also result in repercussions elsewhere.

"They help keep insects and ground squirrels and mice and other kinds of small mammal populations under control," said Loxam.

"If they're not eating those things, [they] can also have a population growth that can be really negative in other ways."

It's illegal to feed wildlife, including bears, foxes, coyotes, wolves, and cougars, even if it's unintentional (leaving food somewhere wildlife can find it), in Yukon. Doing so could result in a ticket or a charge, but she stressed that officers are far more focused on educating and warning people.

The reporter also saw a man in Riverdale growl and throw a rock at the mother fox near where she appears to live with her offspring.

"It's unlawful for you to disturb the den of any wildlife, that includes throwing rocks at foxes," said Loxam.

She recommends people contact a conservation officer if they have concerns about wildlife.