Feds pay out $84M 'advance' for disastrous N.W.T. wildfire season

The N.W.T. has received $84-million "advance payment" from the federal government to help cover the costs of 2023's disastrous wildfire season.

The money will help offset costs related to the wildfire response and recovery, according to a news release Wednesday morning.

The full cost of the summer's wildfires and evacuations have not yet been released, but the cost of fighting those fires alone was projected in August to be $100 million, five times what they normally are.

Wednesday's announcement suggests the true cost of this year's wildfire response and recovery could be near $200 million.

That's because rules for the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program state advance payments shouldn't be more than half of the total amount the federal government expects to contribute, according to that program's rules — meaning the federal contribution for this wildfire season could exceed $168 million.

Since the program covers up to 90 per cent of eligible costs, that would put total costs up around $187 million.

Early accounting in November of the insured losses alone suggested they are in excess of $60 million, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

This year's wildfire season burned more than 4 million hectares of land in the N.W.T. and forced numerous evacuations. Wildfires devastated the town of Enterprise, burned through homes in Behchokǫ̀ as well as homes south of Hay River, and destroyed countless cabins throughout the territory.