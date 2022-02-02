Feds pitch in $10M to transform former Whitehorse hotel into supportive housing

The federal government is pitching in another $10 million to turn a former Whitehorse hotel into supportive housing.

The funding comes on top of $5 million the federal government announced last summer to convert the former High Country Inn into 55 permanent supportive housing units.

"Simply put, affordable housing should not be a luxury," Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion, said during the announcement.

"It's how parents can plan for the future of their kids and raise their children. It's the difference between really making ends meet and getting ahead."

The project is being led by Safe at Home Society, a Yukon non-profit organization that works to solve homelessness in the Yukon.

"This is an investment in community. This is an investment in people," said Kate Mechan, executive director of the society.

Big step forward but not a silver bullet

Three-quarters of the units will be reserved for Indigenous people and at least half will be set aside for women. There will also be 16 apartments reserved for youth.

"I think there's a lot of buy-in for this program right now," said Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott, who added housing is a priority for city council.

Mechan said the project is a big step forward but isn't a silver bullet.

She said Safe at Home will also keep working on other initiatives, like partnering with private landlords, and added that a multi-pronged approach is crucial for ending homelessness in the city.

The project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2022, has also received $1 million in funding from the Yukon Housing Corporation.