Feds invest $3.1M to bring people in N.W.T. back to community spaces

The federal government will spend $3.1 million over the next two years in nine different N.W.T. communities to make public spaces more accessible and attractive as the territory opens up after the pandemic.

Federal Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal announced the funding in a news conference Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic… showed us how much we missed coming together in in our public spaces… as Canadians took the necessary precautions to stay safe and protect friends and neighbours from the pandemic," Vandal said.

The funding comes from CanNor's Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

Projects range from docks, arbours and boardwalks to basketball courts, fire pits and picnic areas.

Vandal said the goal is to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and create space for people to come together again safely.

Ryan Peters, the director of public works for the Yellowknives Dene First Nations says the idea for their project in Dettah came from elders at a gathering about a year ago.

"They called me over and … expressed that there's a deep desire for the elders to actually be able to access certain areas, one of which is a rock outcrop which presents a beautiful view over the water and over the land."

Peters says the project, which will be built with $500,000 dollars of federal money and $177,315 from Det'on Cho — the First Nation's investment arm — will build wheelchair-accessible deck and fire pits, which will make the waterfront more accessible to the whole community and tourists.

Lisa Nitsiza, the senior administrative officer for Whatì, in a file photo from 2018. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Whatì will get $445,250 to build two basketball courts and a community gathering space with fire pits, picnic tables and a play area.

"COVID-19 hit us hard in an isolated community of 500 people," said Lisa Nitsiza, the senior administrative officer for Whatì, "so this outdoor basketball court will be ideal for the youth and the older generation… to come together."

With the community now connected to the N.W.T. highway system, Nitsiza says they're planning to hold basketball tournaments and cookouts as well.

Islamic Centre gets a boost

CanNor is also providing a $687,000 contribution to the construction of the Canada Islamic Centre of Yellowknife's Cultural Centre in Yellowknife. That will be met with $860,000 from the Islamic Society of North America-Canada.

The Muslim community in the city has been without a gathering place since 2019 when their building was demolished, said Fouzan Khan, the CEO of the society, during the news conference.

Khan says the centre will support 600 Muslims in Yellowknife but also the broader community with "youth empowerment programs, services for people with special needs, holistic counselling and therapy."

Other projects to receive funding are: