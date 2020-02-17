Taloyoak soup kitchen among seven projects across Nunavut to get federal funding

The mayor of Taloyoak, Nunavut, says a new soup kitchen in the hamlet will mean more food in the bellies of community members.

The soup kitchen is one of seven Nunavut projects that will be helped along by federal funding in the coming year. On Friday, Canada's Northern Affairs Minister Daniel Vandal said the federal government is providing $2.2 million for projects in Taloyoak, Naujaat, Whale Cove, Kugaaruk and Iqaluit.

"The future is looking very bright here," said Mayor Chuck Pizzo-Lyall.

Though Vandal didn't provide a community-by-community breakdown of the money, he said the funding for Taloyoak will go specifically toward renovating old hamlet buildings, which will then be turned into a soup kitchen and a community centre for elders and youth.

Pizzo-Lyall said the hamlet has already ordered commercial ovens for the soup kitchen, as well as miniature greenhouses so they can grow their own local vegetables. He foresees the hamlet working together with the local Northern and Co-op grocery stores to stock the kitchen, and says they'll purchase country food through their local Hunters and Trappers Organizations.

"It'll give us access to a food bank, as well. Our employment rate here in Taloyoak is very low — there's very, very few jobs here," Pizzo-Lyall said of the need within the community for a soup kitchen.

"It'll be open every day, seven days a week."

Bringing people back to community spaces

Vandal said the goal of the federal funding is meant to encourage people to return to public community spaces as Canadians emerge from COVID-19 restrictions.

Aside from the projects in Taloyoak, the funding will help build a baseball field and service garage in Kugaaruk. It will help reopen the arena, community hall and baseball field in Whale Cove, and will finance a new trail in Naujaat to help people get out on the land more easily.

Federal Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal says money for projects in Nunavut communities will help encourage people to return to public spaces. (John Einarson/CBC )

The projects in Iqaluit include improvements to the Elder's Qammaq, repairs to playgrounds and money for equipment upgrades at the aquatic centre. The funds will also help build a new walking trail and improve three other trails.

"When you look at these projects and what they are trying to achieve, it tells you the story of community and people looking out for one another," Vandal said.

"This funding also supports regional job creation and stimulates local economies. We understand that Nunavut's economy is closely linked to the vitality of its people and its communities, and we know that strategic investments such as these inspire revitalization and lead to economic sustainability for northerners."

In all, the projects are expected to bring about 10 jobs to the territory, and will shore up or expand several other jobs.

The projects, which are being funded through CanNor's Canada Community Revitalisation Fund and the Jobs and Growth fund, are all scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023.