Federal government urged to commit financial aid for displaced N.W.T residents

Calls are growing, both from inside and outside the federal government, for Canada to help the people of the Northwest Territories who are being financially affected by wildfires as costs mount for residents who fled their homes.

Gosma Buddoo, who lives in Yellowknife, fled to Edmonton along with some of his employees who live in Hay River, N.W.T.

The group incurred a week's worth of hotel expenses before finding a better arrangement.

"We are going to have to buy clothes because we just packed basically for a few days when we were leaving," he said.

"Food is another issue because we don't have access to cooking facilities at our hotel. So we have to buy meals on the go, which is more expensive than preparing your own meals."

On Sunday, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane described the coming bill for the wildfires as a large one. The territory will need financial help but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hasn't committed any money yet, she said.

The issue prompted a call from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for immediate federal support.

"People and community leaders are dealing with the stress of this horrible situation — they should not have to fend for themselves," he stated.

'Support is needed very quickly'

N.W.T. Liberal MP Michael McLeod said he's encouraging his government to do more to help.

"Discussions are happening now. So I'm hoping we're going to have some answers fairly soon. Money and support is needed very quickly," he said.

He told CBC that the federal government has supported the United Way's efforts to help affected communities through a donation-matching program.

N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod, pictured here in Nahanni Butte on Sept. 30, 2022, says he wants to see the federal government decide soon on financial aid for N.W.T. residents. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

Indigenous governments are also receiving support from the federal government; in turn, several are offering direct financial assistance to evacuees.

The N.W.T. government and several Indigenous governments are also offering evacuation and lost income support.

McLeod said there is also a process in place to make it easier to apply for employment insurance if you cannot work while evacuated, he said.

Federal ministries have not yet been able to provide CBC with a complete picture of what funding the United Way and Indigenous governments have received or details about what additional aid may be coming.